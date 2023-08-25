Global Integrated Pest Management IPM Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Integrated Pest Management IPM Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Integrated Pest Management IPM Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the integrated pest management IPM market size is predicted to reach $173.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
The growth in the integrated pest management IPM market is due to an increase in the pest population owing to climate change. North America region is expected to hold the largest integrated pest management IPM market share. Major players in the integrated pest management IPM market include BASF SE, Shin'etsu Kagaku Kogyo kabushiki kaisha, IPM Pest Control, SGS SA, Bayer CropScience Ltd., Ecolab Inc., IPM Technologies Pty Ltd.
Integrated Pest Management IPM Market Segments
• By Pest Type: Weeds, Invertebrates, Pathogens, Vertebrates
• By Control Method: Biological Control, Chemical Control, Cultural Controls, Mechanical and Physical Controls, Other Control Methods
• By Application: Agriculture, Commercial buildings, Industrial, Residential, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global integrated pest management IPM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Integrated pest management (IPM) refers to an ecosystem-based approach that emphasizes long-term pest avoidance or damage reduction using a variety of methods, including biological control, habitat management, alteration of cultural practices, and the use of resistant cultivars. It encourages strong buildings, flourishing plants, and environmentally friendly, bio-based pest control options.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Integrated Pest Management IPM Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
