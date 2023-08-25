Global Integrated Facility Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Integrated Facility Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the integrated facility management market size is predicted to reach $10.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The growth in the integrated facility management market is due to the increasing development of sustainable infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest integrated facility management market share. Major players in the integrated facility management market include JLL Inc., ISS A/S, CBRE Group Inc., Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo, Compass Group plc, Aramark Corporation, Coor Service Management Holding AB.

Integrated Facility Management Market Segments

• By Solution: Project Management & Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration, Asset & Space Management, Maintenance Management, Energy & Environment Sustainability Management, Other Solutions

• By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

• By End-User: Real Estate & Infrastructure, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecomminucation, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Supply Chain & Logistics, Utilities, Retail, Energy & Resources, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global integrated facility management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The integrated facility management refer to the integration of all facility management activities under a single system and unified team. The facility management includes tools and services to support the functioning, security, and sustainability of buildings, landscapes, infrastructure, and real estate. Integrated facility management (IFM) improves operational efficiency, produces savings, and harnesses program data throughout a firm to better fulfil corporate goals. The contracts, vendor partnerships, space management, and real estate planning are part of integrated facility management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Integrated Facility Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Integrated Facility Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

