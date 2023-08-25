Insect Growth Regulator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Insect Growth Regulator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the insect growth regulator market size is predicted to reach $1.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the insect growth regulator market is due to the growing usage of environment-friendly pesticides. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest insect growth regulator market share. Major players in the insect growth regulator market include Bayer CropScience LLC, Syngenta AG, Valent U.S.A Corporation, Russell IPM Ltd., Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
Insect Growth Regulator Market Segments
• By Type: Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors, Juvenile Hormone Analogs And Mimics, Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents
• By Foam: Bait, Liquid, Aerosols
• By Application: Agricultural, Livestock Pests, Commercial Pest Control
• By Geography: The global insect growth regulator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Insect growth regulators refer to a pesticide that imitates the hormones that young insects produce. They interfere with an insect's ability to grow, develop, or undergo metamorphosis. They also affect how insects reproduce. These are basically a pesticide that prevents insects from growing and maturing normally instead than killing them instantly like "conventional" insecticides do.
