Flash News - OKX Wallet Partners with Neo for Neo APAC Hackathon in Bangalore, India

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 25, 2023.



OKX Partners with Leading Open-source Blockchain Platform Neo for Hackathon in India

OKX Wallet is excited to partner with Neo, a leading open-source blockchain platform, for the Neo APAC Hackathon in Bangalore, India in a collaboration that aims to empower OKX Web3 users and promote cutting-edge blockchain development.

OKX Wallet's presence at the event includes Shusen Yang, Director of BD, delivering opening remarks and Arik Shinkarevsky, Senior BD, participating as a judge and panelist. The theme of the event will be "Building a Web3 Business in the Current Market Environment."

Founded in 2014, Neo is a community-driven open-source blockchain platform that welcomes developers to explore the smart economy. By helping developers digitize and automate asset management with smart contracts, Neo is committed to enabling a future-optimized digital world.

The Neo APAC Hackathon is scheduled for August 26th to 27th at RMZ, ECOWORLD, Bangalore, with a range of exciting prizes in-store for the winners.

Find out more about the 2023 Neo APC Hackathon here.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.

