One Stop Shop was established and launched in Cahul, with the support of the European Union and UNDP

Starting from 23 August, Cahul residents can now use the services of the City Hall in one place. The one-stop shop, located on the ground floor of Cahul City Hall, will initially provide 17 public services.

The new service will improve access to information and increase the transparency and accountability of local authorities.

Among the services provided by the centre are issuance of certificates on territory planning, certificates on the absence or existence of debts to the local budget, construction permits, applications for enrolment of children in pre-school institutions, issuance of extracts from decisions and copies of decisions of the Municipal Council, etc. The number of services is planned to be expanded later.

The work necessary for the launch of the one-stop shop were carried out and provided by the programme ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions”, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.

The total cost of the project was more than €156,900, including the contribution of the Cahul Municipality.

