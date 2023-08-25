PRESS RELEASE: Outgoing Director of Office and UNESCO Representative to the Pacific States, Ms Nisha, Bids Farewell to Samoa after Nearly Seven Years

SAMOA, August 25 - “UNESCO is honoured to be hosted by Samoa since the inception of its Office for the Pacific States in 1983. It has been an enduring partnership between the Member State and the Organization through the years and one that will prove its relevance and collaboration for sustainable development in the years to come as well.”

Nisha

Outgoing Director of Office and UNESCO Representative to the Pacific States

Ms. Nisha, who led the UNESCO Office for the Pacific States and redefined the role and responsibility of the Organization in the Pacific, announced her imminent departure at the end of June 2023. On 18 Aug 2023, she called upon Afioga Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Hon. Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa to thank the Government for being a considerate host to the Office and to her during her stay in Samoa.

In the near future, the UNESCO Office in Apia will be shaped to follow the United Nations’ structural framework for the Samoa Multi-Offices (MCO) Cluster comprising of Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, and Tokelau. It will be guided to deliver on the national development needs and collective action with the rest of the UN Country Team for Samoa MCO Cluster pertaining to UNESCO’s domains of work and mandate. UNESCO is widening its base in the Pacific according to purposes of the Organization and MCO Review results. It will boost and manage the portfolio of technical support and services for greater effectiveness in the interest of the Member States in the Pacific.

Earlier on 16 Aug 2023, Ms Nisha met with the Samoa National Commission for UNESCO. Speaking with Aeau Christopher Hazelman, Secretary-General of the Samoa National Commission for UNESCO and Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Ms. Nisha discussed Samoa’s support for UNESCO’s initiatives and leadership in education as well as the increasingly important role of the National Commissions in UNESCO’s normative functions.

Looking at the trends, Ms Nisha, felt that in the future the UNESCO Office in Apia with the support of the Government and the National Commission can simultaneously deliver quality technical assistance for Samoa and share expertise and resources to the other countries within its coverage.