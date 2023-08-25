Global Industrial Analytics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial analytics market size is predicted to reach $50.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

The growth in the industrial analytics market is due to the rising demand from the e-commerce sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial analytics market share. Major players in the industrial analytics market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Tibco Software Inc., PTC Inc., AGT International GmbH.

Industrial Analytics Market Segments

• By Analytics Type: Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics

• By Organization Size: Large Organizations, Small and Medium Organizations

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Vertical: Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global industrial analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial analytics refer to the collection, analysis (using R programming), and use of data (Big Data) generated throughout industrial activities and over the course of a product's entire lifespan. It includes data collection methods as well as statistical and dynamic modelling methods (Vensim). It requires multiple tools and techniques for data collection and statistical and dynamic modeling.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

