Hyperlocal Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hyperlocal services market size is predicted to reach $4,505.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.1%.
The growth in the hyperlocal services market is due to the growing funding for an e-commerce business. North America region is expected to hold the largest hyperlocal services market share. Major players in the hyperlocal services market include Delivery Hero, AskforTask, Grofers India Private Limited (Blinkit), Grubhub, Handy, Housekeep, Instacart, Just Eat Takeaway, Uber Technologies Inc.
Hyperlocal Services Market Segments
• By Type: Food Orders, Grocery Orders, Household Utilities, Logistics Service Providers, Other Types
• By Nature: Goods Delivery, Utility Services
• By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Other Revenue Models
• By Device: Smartphones, Smart TVs, Projectors and Monitors., Laptop, Desktops and Tablets, Other Devices
• By Application: Individual Users, Commercial Users
• By Geography: The global hyperlocal services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6641&type=smp
Hyperlocal services refer to services that deliver goods and services using multiple modes of transportation like bikes, cars, and cabs and are used to deliver the products, goods, and services to the customers from the nearby offline store available within a limited period of period. The hyperlocal services help to change the already specified location, filtering products, and tracking the products.
Read More On The Hyperlocal Services Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyperlocal-services-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Hyperlocal Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
