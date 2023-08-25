Aviation Asset Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aviation asset management market size is predicted to reach $310.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.
The growth in the aviation asset management market is due to the increasing air passenger traffic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aviation asset management market share. Major players in the aviation asset management market include Aerdata, Airbus Group, Aercap Holdings N.V., GE Capital Aviation Services, Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd.
Aviation Asset Management Market Segments
• By Service Types: Leasing Services, Technical Services, Regulatory Certifications, End-to-End
• By Types Of Aircraft: Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Private Jets
• By End-User: Commercial Platforms, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services
• By Geography: The global aviation asset management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aviation asset management refers to a programmatic method of proactively managing and maintaining aircraft across each aircraft’s useful life, from initial acquisition to final disposition. Aviation asset management help for cost savings, improving productivity, and reducing ownership costs within the airport.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aviation Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
