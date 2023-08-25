Home Fragrance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Home Fragrance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home fragrance market size is predicted to reach $10.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The growth in the home fragrance market is due to the increasing demand for natural essential oils in home fragrance products. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest home fragrance market share. Major players in the home fragrance market include C. Johnson & Son Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances LLC, Godrej Aer., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., The Procter & Gamble Company.

Home Fragrance Market Segments

• By Product Type: Candles, Room Sprays, Reed Diffuser, Essential Oils, Incense Sticks

• By Fragrances: Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Other Fragrances

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Form: Liquid, Dry, Solid

• By End-User: Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global home fragrance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A home fragrance is a mixture of organic compounds that emits a characteristic aroma or smell that is now becoming as important a feature of home design as any piece of furniture or decor. Home fragrances are intended to scent the air or mask odors to create a pleasant interior atmosphere. Home fragrance products are inexpensive, aromatic, aid in the maintenance of air quality, and serve as a source for removing unpleasant odours.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Home Fragrance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Home Fragrance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

