Global Naloxone Spray Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Naloxone Spray Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the naloxone spray market research. As per TBRC’s naloxone spray market forecast, the naloxone spray market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.2 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in the prevalence of opioid overdoses is contributing to the growth of the naloxone spray market. North America is expected to hold the largest naloxone spray market share. Major naloxone spray market leaders include Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Nasus Pharma, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Indivior PLC, Samarth Pharma.

Naloxone Spray Market Segments

1) By Dosage: 2 mg/Actuation, 4 mg/Actuation

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other distribution channels

Naloxone spray refers to a substance that binds to opioid receptors and inhibits or reverses the actions of other opioids. Giving naloxone quickly undoes the effects of opioid medications, returning breathing to normal. It may be given intravenously or through nasal spray. Naloxone comes as a solution (liquid) to spray into the nose and each naloxone nasal spray contains a single dose of naloxone and should be used only once.

