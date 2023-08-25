Global Home Decor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Home Decor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home decor market size is predicted to reach $788.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%.
The growth in the home decor market is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest home decor market share. Major players in the home decor market include Inter IKEA Systems BV, Forbo Group, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc.
Home Decor Market Segments
• By Product Type: Furniture, Textile, Flooring, Other Products
• By Price: Premium, Mass
• By Application: Indoor, Outdoor
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global home decor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Home decor is the placement of physical items such as furniture accessories, room colors, walls, and ceilings in a decorative manner. It can be summarized as carefully placing decor pieces in a well-organized manner to create a pleasant, user-friendly environment. The home decor is used to make a home more attractive and visually appealing.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Home Decor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
