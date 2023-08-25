Submit Release
Suspension of the liquidity contract

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 25, 2023

Sodexo hereby announces that the liquidity contract entered into with Exane BNP Paribas on March 10, 2020, and amended on July 22, 2021, has been suspended as of today pending the renewal of the resolution of the next Annual Shareholders Meeting authorising share buybacks.

As of August 24, 2023, after market close, the securities and cash balance allocated to the liquidity account were the following: 6,000 Sodexo shares and 15,677,203 euros.



About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its responsible business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022
    consolidated revenues
  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 53 countries
  • 100 million consumers served daily
  • 14.5 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at 23 August, 2023)


Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department
Virginia Jeanson
+33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com		 Olivia Guillaume
+33 6 15 20 99 48
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

