Việt Nam Trade Office in Sweden publishes book on EGD

VIETNAM, August 25 - HÀ NỘI — The Trade Office of Việt Nam in Sweden said that in order to support enterprises exporting to the EU in general and the Nordic countries in particular, it has compiled the book about the common European agreements and their impacts on exporters to the Nordic region.

The European Commission announced the European Green Deal (EGD) in 2019, according to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Sweden.

EGD is a package of actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and minimising resource use while achieving economic growth.

This means that products sold in the EU market need to meet higher sustainability standards. This agreement has an impact beyond the territory of the EU, directly affecting global manufacturers and exporters, including Việt Nam.

Nordic countries are always at the forefront of environmental protection. During the COP27 Climate Change Forum, all Nordic countries reaffirmed and highlighted the importance of responsibility for protecting the environment and reducing the impact of climate change.

In this year’s budget estimates of these countries, there are budget expenditures for green investment activities and support for environmental protection.

The issue of environmental protection will continue to affect the consumption behaviour of Nordic people.

With the book, the trade office hopes that Vietnamese businesses will promptly grasp regulations and market trends to adjust production and have access to new markets. — VNS