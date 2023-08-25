Việt Nam-Singapore Innovation Centre to be established in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, August 25 - HÀ NỘI — The establishment of the Việt Nam-Singapore Innovation Centre in the southern province of Bình Dương is expected to become a leverage to promote innovation for rapid and sustainable development, Nguyễn Văn Lợi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee.

The model, which was initiated by Becamex IDC Corp, will play an important role in building industrial parks, training, attracting high-quality human resources as well as fostering scientific and technological research and supporting enterprises in terms of innovation, he said.

The provincial leader said the project is anticipated to contribute to the general planning of the province towards the goal of becoming an innovative and smart region.

According to Lợi, Bình Dương aims to become a smart city, a modern industrial centre and a leading locality in terms of innovation and creativity by 2030, adding that local urban areas will develop in a sustainable manner.

Regarding the development of an innovation ecosystem, Bình Dương has implemented many policies, including Project 826, which offers support for local small- and medium-sized startups until 2025, he went on.

Maximum conditions have been created for businesses and institutes in building infrastructure and services to promote startup ideas and experiment technologies such as a start-up support centre of Thủ Dầu Một University, an agricultural start-up incubation of the University of Water Resources' branch in Bình Dương and a world trade centre in Bình Dương New City.

Bình Dương Province is promoting cooperation between the State, entrepreneurs, and institutes to encourage organisations to invest in science and technology development which is effective for local socio-economic development, he said. — VNS