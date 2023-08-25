7 out of 10 employees are Millennials in India: Great Place To Work India Reports

Great Place To Work® India unveils its list of the Best Workplaces for Millennials 2023. Millennials comprises ~70% of the workforce in 2023 in India today.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MUMBAI, AUGUST 25, 2023: Great Place To WorkIndia is thrilled to unveil its list of the Best WorkplacesTM for Millennials 2023. This year's report sheds light on the transformative impact of generational changes on workplace experiences, with a special focus on the evolving needs and preferences of the millennial workforce. With millennials comprising a significant ~70% of the workforce in 2023, this recognition holds immense significance. Moreover, the recognition of female millennials comprising 22% of the workforce signifies an encouraging stride towards gender diversity and inclusivity. The influence of millennials is further underscored by the fact that a remarkable 87% of them consider their current companies to be a great workplace.Key to these organizations' success is their dedication to equitable compensation, with fair remuneration for the valuable contributions of their employees. The report predominantly states that 39% of millennials have risen to managerial positions, a testament to the progressive leadership development strategies employed by these companies. Additionally, the rise of millennial managers underscores their prowess in shaping and nurturing workplace cultures that resonate with the values and aspirations of their generation. Their faith in leadership is validated by the finding that 52% of millennials express confidence in their leaders' judgment.Millennials undergo varying experiences across industries, with noteworthy contrasts emerging. In 4 of 9 sectors, millennials exhibit strong positivity when organizations contribute positively to society. Conversely, issues like perceived managerial favoritism and equitable profit sharing generate the least positive responses. Notably, millennials constitute a substantial percentage in key sectors: 75% in Financial Services and Insurance, 75% in Healthcare, and 72% in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical fields. These statistics underscore their substantial influence in shaping industry dynamics.Speaking of the announcement, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To WorkIndia, said, “Generational shifts are orchestrating a profound change in how we experience our professional lives globally, and India is no exception. In the rapidly evolving landscape, Millennials have taken center stage, comprising of a staggering 70% of an organization's workforce, according to our 2023 study. Our report shares powerful insights into how the millennial experience varies across industries. From tech to healthcare, the texture of their journey is painted with distinct strokes. As torchbearers of change, millennials today demand transparency and equity. They courageously probe the essence of fairness within organizations, urging their leaders to uphold the values they profess. In this era of open communication, they expect their workplaces to mirror their aspirations.”Emphasizing on the key aspects of the report, Yeshasvini Ramaswamy said, “Another interesting insight from our study is the ascent of millennial managers. These leaders exhibit unparalleled influence (89% of Millennials agree their current organizations are great workplaces) in driving perceptions of a great workplace culture. Their holistic approach to people management supports camaraderie, empathy, and excellence. In them, we witness a reflection of what the future of leadership can be - a harmonious blend of vision, compassion, and transparency.”Appreciating the efforts of the workplaces in fostering a healthy workplace, she said, “In celebration of the Best Workplaces for Millennials 2023, I want to congratulate all the winning organizations wholeheartedly. Your dedicated commitment to creating environments that empower, inspire, and connect with the millennial ethos is truly commendable. Your collective efforts go beyond just shaping workplaces – they create spaces where innovation, collaboration, and growth come together.”Top 10 winners among India’s Best Workplaces for Millennials 2023:Large Workplaces:o _VOISo Aye Finance Private Limitedo Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limitedo Ericsson India Global Serviceso HDFC Life Insurance Company Limitedo ISS Facility Services India Private Limitedo MOURI Tech (P) Limitedo REA India Pte. Limited. (Housing, PropTiger and Makaan)o Salesforceo Wipro LimitedSmall and Medium Workplaces:o Coupa Software India Private Limitedo F5 Networks Innovation Private Limitedo Gera Developments Private Limitedo GUS Global Services India Private Limitedo H & R Block (India) Private Limitedo Pitney Bowes India Private Limitedo Varthana Finance Private Limitedo Version 1 Services Private Limitedo WNS Vuramo WWT India Private LimitedFor the complete list of winners, please visit: Click here As workplaces continue to evolve, 45% of millennials report experiencing abundant innovation opportunities, fostering creativity and cutting-edge thinking. The Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023 report not only celebrates these exceptional organizations but also serves as an invaluable resource for others seeking to adapt, innovate, and thrive in the ever-changing world of work. The organizations represent a beacon of excellence in the realm of workplace culture, demonstrating a clear understanding of the evolving needs of the millennial workforce.About Great Place To Work:As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1800 organizations annually, across over 20 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.Follow Great Place To Work India on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or visit www.greatplacetowork.in to learn more.For media queries:Geetanjali Jagannathan, Head, Brand & Marketing (India)E: geetanjali.jagannathan@greatplacetowork.comW: www.greatplacetowork.in M: 9920358374Bhavishay Arora – Bhavishay.Arora@genesis-bcw.com; 9711804545Hrishikesh Chaudhuri – Hrishikesh.Chaudhuri@genesis-bcw.com; 9123960256