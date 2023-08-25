Global Heparin Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Heparin Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Heparin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heparin market size is predicted to reach $11.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The growth in the heparin market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest heparin market share. Major players in the heparin market include Baxter, B. Braun Medical Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Leo Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Opocrin S.p.A.

Heparin Market Segments

• By Product: Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

• By Source: Bovine, Porcine

• By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous

• By Application: Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation, Renal Impairment, Coronary Artery Disease, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global heparin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heparin refers to an anticoagulant type substance that slows the development of blood clots. Heparin is produced by the liver, lungs, and other human tissues, but it can also be produced in a lab. In order to prevent or dissolve blood clots, heparin may be injected into muscle or blood. Heparin is widely used in hospitals to prevent excessive coagulation during cardiac surgery, extracorporeal circulation, or dialysis.

