PRIB: Ambush interview transcript of Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri on the proposed Cancer Endowment Fund

PHILIPPINES, August 25 - Press Release

August 24, 2023 Ambush interview transcript of Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri on the proposed Cancer Endowment Fund Q: What did you tell Ma'am Estelle? SENATE PRESIDENT JUAN MIGUEL "MIGZ" F. ZUBIRI: Sabi ko kanina kay Estelle (Ople-Osorio), sa anak ni Ma'am Toots (Ople), na maghahanap kami ng paraan, together with Sen. Sonny Angara, na maglalagay po tayo ng endowment fund under the name of Ma'am Toots, Toots Ople na magbibigay pondo sa ating mga indigent patients for cancer treatment Yan daw ang pangarap niya, Secretary Toots (Ople) na dahil sa kanyang experience, dahil sa kanyang karanasan, napakamahal ng babayaran ng isang tao lalo na't may cancer siya. Ang gusto niya (Ople) ay mabigyan sila ng tulong ang ating mga indigent patients. Unfortunately, she passed away before she sees its fruition so ang gagawin po namin, the Senate will spearhead the fund. I think, kagabi kinausap nila si Speaker Martin (Romualdez), at pumayag si Speaker Martin para malaki-laking pondo ang maibibigay natin. Titingnan ko lang kung ilalagay natin ito under the Department of Health or under sa specialty hospital, for example, PGH. Sa cancer center, pwede natin lagay yung pondo dun. We are looking at a hundred, malaki ding amount, maybe P100 million as a start for this cancer endowment fund. I will discuss this together with the Committee on Finance chairman Sen. Angara. Sa tingin ko, walang maghihindi dito. Walang pipigil nito sa Senado. Magkakaroon ito ng full support sa aking mga kasamahan. Q: Toots Ople left a very high standard.. SP Zubiri: Actually, very large shoes to fill ang magiging next secretary ng DMW (Department of Migrant Workers). Si Ma'am Toots, it was not just a business for her. It is a job. It is a passion. Nakilala ko ho siya 2010. Noong 2016 nagkasama pa kami sa kampanya. Nakita ko talaga na araw-araw, gabi-gabi iniisip po niya kung paano niya matutulungan ang iba't ibang OFWs sa iba't ibang situation sa iba't ibang bansa. It is a very large shoe to fill so I'm praying that the president will choose somebody who will at least be equal to the task of Toots Ople na kung saan, until her last dying breath, with her boots on ika nga, she served the OFWs all over the world. Kaya I'm hopin na the next appointment would be someone who is as dedicated as, as passionate, and as compassionate as her. Syempre, kung hindi, dadaan pa sa Commission on Appointments yun. Talagang, alam niyo, kami sa Commission on Appointments (CA) ay hangang-hanga kami kay Ma'am Toots kaya nga the one who will be appointed will have to work hard to get the trust and confidence of the CA. Q: Yung budget po? SP Zubiri: Yung budget ilalagay po natin ito ngayong budget. I made a commitment to the family. Initially, the number I'm looking for is around P100 million but maybe we can increase it, depending on the discussion with the chairman of the Finance Committee.