PHILIPPINES, August 25 - Press Release

August 25, 2023 Tulfo cries foul over Chinese Coast Guard harassment of PCG in Ayungin Shoal Due to repeated incidents of bullying and harassment by Chinese Coast Guard in the resupply mission of our Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo separately communicated over the phone with Ambassador of the Philippines to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, Department of National Defense (DND) DND Sec. Gibo Teodoro and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner yesterday, Aug. 24. In his conversation with Romualdez, Tulfo reiterated his recommendation for the US Navy and the PCG to conduct a joint military operation in the resupply mission for the members of our military deployed in Ayungin Shoal. Tulfo explained that the joint patrol mission is currently being done by other countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, which are joined by the US navy and the Australian navy in patrolling. Romualdez agreed with Tulfo's recommendation, stressing that he saw no problem with it. Romualdez added that the military only needs to contact the DND. It can be recalled that Tulfo first suggested to the DND, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and military the idea of a joint US Navy and PCG resupply mission last Aug. 16, during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Sen. Tulfo next contacted Teodoro who confirmed that the Philippine Navy and US Navy will have joint sail operations in the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). With regards to the resupply mission, Teodoro said he had no objection as long as it will be recommended by Brawner. In talking to Brawner, Tulfo shared that the latter confirmed the statements from Romualdez and Teodoro. Brawner likewise said that the joint operation of the PCG and the US in the resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal is already underway. In fact, Brawner said that they have already talked with Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, for its implementation that will start in the middle of September or the first week of October. Ultimately, Tulfo stated: "Tapos na ang maliligayang araw ng pambubully at pangha-harass ng Chinese Coast Guard sa Philippine Coast Guard sa West Philippine Sea!" Tulfo, napikon sa patuloy na pangha-harass ng Chinese Coast Guard sa PCG sa Ayungin Shoal Dahil sa sunod sunod na insidente ng pambubully at pangha-harass ng China sa resupply mission ng ating Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) para sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal, napikon na si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo kaya kinausap niya sa telepono si Ambassador of the Philippines to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez kahapon, Aug. 24. Sa kanilang paguusap, inulit ni Sen. Tulfo ang kanyang panawagan na kung posible bang magsagawa ng joint military operation ang US Navy at ang PCG sa resupply mission para sa mga miyembro ng ating military na naka-deploy sa Ayungin Shoal. Nauna na rito ang panawagan ni Sen. Tulfo sa public hearing ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations noong Aug. 16 sa mga kawani ng Department of National Defense (DND) at military para sa isang joint US Navy at PCG resupply mission. Ang joint patrol mission ay ginagawa kasalukuyan ng ibang bansa tulad ng Malaysia at Indonesia na sinasamahan sa pag-papatrol ng US navy at Australian navy. Sangayon naman daw si Ambassador Romualdez dito at wala siyang nakikitang problema. Dagdag pa ni Romualdez, kailangan lang ng military na makipagugnayan sa DND. Sunod namang tinawagan ni Sen. Tulfo si DND Sec. Gibo Teodoro. Kinumpirma ni Teodoro na magkakaroon na ng joint sail operations ang Philippine Navy at US Navy sa ating 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. Sa resupply mission ay wala raw objection si Teodoro kapag ito ay inirekomenda ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner. Sa pagtawag naman ni Sen. Idol kay Brawner ay pinatotohanan niya ang mga sinabi ni Romualdez at Teodoro. Pero dagdag pa ni Brawner, nakakasa at plantsado na ang pagsagawa ng joint operation ng PCG at US sa resupply mission sa Ayungin Shoal. Katunayan, nagusap na daw sila ni Admiral John Aquilino na Commander ng US Indo-Pacific Command para sa implementasyon nito. At ito ay magsisismula sa kalagitnaan ng Setyembre di kaya ay sa unang linggo ng Oktubre. Sa huli, sinabi ni Tulfo na: "Tapos na ang maliligayang araw ng pambubully at pangha-harass ng Chinese Coast Guard sa Philippine Coast Guard sa West Philippine Sea." ******* Here's the link video / conversations that might help po: https://fb.watch/mDJD1U77cF/?mibextid=Nif5oz