AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school, will hold Free trial lessons for JLPT each level on Sep 3rd

“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School” will hold free trial lessons for N5 to N2 level on September 3, for the enrollment of the fall semester of 2023.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold free trial lessons for N5 to N2 level on September 3, for the enrollment of the fall semester of 2023. Participation is free, but advance registration is required. If you would like to participate, choose the time works for you and apply from the following form.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

Attain Online Japanese Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain Corporation, the creator of the highly popular Japanese e-learning material "Attain Online Japanese," which boasts a strong reputation among Japanese language courses. AOJ has attracted over 150,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy and holds significant popularity within the realm of Japanese language courses. The school offers video classes 24 hours a day, small-group lessons, and private real-time lessons to meet the needs of each individual student and improve their Japanese language skills. Tuition is reasonable, and in its second year of operation, more than 100 students from 30 countries have joined the school to start Japanese learning journey.

In the fall semester, the school offers Japanese classes for all levels (N5-N1). There are two types of classes offered: video classes with 24-hour access, and live 90-minute classes taught twice a week by highly qualified instructors who are certified teachers of Japanese. Video courses subtitles are also available in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese.

The school is currently open for applications for the Fall Semester of 2023 and will be hosting the second school information session on September 9. Additionally, to provide students with a firsthand experience of what an actual live lecture entails, the school has planned to conduct several free trial lessons for each level.

On the day of the event, Japanese language teachers who are actually in charge of the classes will give a lecture. The free trial lesson is 45 minutes, but the actual live class after enrollment will be 90 minutes each time. The student number in actual class is less than 10 people per class.

Advanced registration is required. If you wish to participate, please confirm the date and time of the free trial lesson for each level and apply via e-mail or the inquiry form on our website.

<Outline of Free Trial Lesson by Level for Fall Semester 2023>

Date and time

September 3, 2023 (Sun)

18:00-18:45 Beginner Level＋N5 Elementary level

19:00-19:45 N4 Elementary level

20:00-20:45 N3 Intermediate level

21:00-21:45 N2 Advanced level

*The above times are Japan time. Please confirm the local time.

★Registration:

Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/free-trial-lesson.html

<Outline of the 2nd Online School Information Session for Fall Semester Student Recruitment>

Date: September 9, 2023 10:00am- 11: 00am (Japan time)

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

★Registration:

Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

Information Session Video of the Spring Semester:

https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk

< Fall Semester Enrollment Promotion >

For new students who enroll to the Fall 2023 semester, they are offering up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the deadline.

They will offer free enrollment fee, free first month, and full support for passing the JLPT N2. In addition, they will offer an additional month of tuition cash back to those who study until the end of the semester.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About Classes in Fall Semester >

Courses offered:

i-class (for beginners of Japanese language study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (elementary class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

Ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

Ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

Admission application deadline: September 12, 2023 (Japan time)

Enrollment date: October 1, 2023, Japan time

★Application Form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html

★Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 96 USD as of August 25, 2023) through PayPal or

Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

