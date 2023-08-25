Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hydraulic fracturing market size is predicted to reach $55.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The growth in the hydraulic fracturing market is due to rising demand for oil and gas from offshore assets. North America region is expected to hold the largest hydraulic fracturing market share. Major players in the hydraulic fracturing market include Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Calfrac Well Service, Trican Well Service, Nine Energy Services.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segments

• By Technology: Plug and Perf, Sliding Sleeve

• By Fluid Type: Slick Water-based Fluid, Foam-based Fluid, Gelled Oil-based Fluid, Other Fluid Types

• By Well Type: Horizontal Well, Vertical well

• By Application: Onshore, Offshore

• By Geography: The global hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydraulic fracturing refers to the process of creating fractures in an oil or gas-bearing rock formation by injecting a high-pressure liquid into the wells. In the process, once the wells are drilled, cased, and cemented, small perforations are made throughout the pipe by injecting a fluid mixture, which consists of 90% water, 9.5% sand, and 0.5% additives to create microfractures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

