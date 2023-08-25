Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Hydraulic Fracturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
As per TBRC's market forecast, the hydraulic fracturing market size is predicted to reach $55.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.
The growth in the hydraulic fracturing market is due to rising demand for oil and gas from offshore assets. North America region is expected to hold the largest hydraulic fracturing market share. Major players in the hydraulic fracturing market include Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Calfrac Well Service, Trican Well Service, Nine Energy Services.
Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segments
• By Technology: Plug and Perf, Sliding Sleeve
• By Fluid Type: Slick Water-based Fluid, Foam-based Fluid, Gelled Oil-based Fluid, Other Fluid Types
• By Well Type: Horizontal Well, Vertical well
• By Application: Onshore, Offshore
• By Geography: The global hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hydraulic fracturing refers to the process of creating fractures in an oil or gas-bearing rock formation by injecting a high-pressure liquid into the wells. In the process, once the wells are drilled, cased, and cemented, small perforations are made throughout the pipe by injecting a fluid mixture, which consists of 90% water, 9.5% sand, and 0.5% additives to create microfractures.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
