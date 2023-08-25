Global HR Professional Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

HR Professional Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “HR Professional Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the HR professional services market size is predicted to reach $10.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The growth in the HR professional services market is due to increasing implementation of information technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest HR professional services market share. Major players in the HR professional services market include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Ultimate Software, Workday Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

HR Professional Services Market Segments

• By Type: Core HR, Employee Collaboration and Engagement, Recruiting, Talent Management, Workforce Planning and Analytics

• By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

• By Deployment: Hosted, On-Premise

• By End-User: Academia, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global HR professional services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

HR professional services refer to services for managing the employee life cycle, which includes recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training, and terminating personnel, as well as administering employee benefits. HR professional services address human resource management tasks and decisions of an organization.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. HR Professional Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

