Board of Pesticides Control Meeting & Public Hearing on Rulemaking

MAINE, September 1 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: September 1, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Deering Building, Rm 101 and on Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Agenda and accompanying documents will be posted on Thursday, 08/24/2023. Deadline for submission of comments and information is Tuesday, 08/29/2023 by 8am.

For further information, contact:

Name: Karla Boyd

Phone: 207-287-2731

