Fifth Circuit (Kauaʻi) Seeking Applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel

LĪHUʻE, Hawaii – The Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation for independent counsel shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed, as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a resume by Sunday, October 1, 2023, to:

Chief Judge Randal Valenciano

3970 Kaʻana Street, Suite 306

Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi, 96766

Fax number: 808-482-2662