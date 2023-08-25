Bay-Bay Water Reveals the Purification Process of Its Made-in-America Purified Distilled Water for Babies

The company that makes it safer for parents to provide purified distilled water for babies, reveals the purification process.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Distilled water, according to industry experts, is the purest form of drinking water on the planet. That’s why representatives with Bay-Bay Water today revealed the purification process for distilled water.

Osmay Gonzalez, spokesperson for Bay-Bay Water, explained that to ensure the company provides the best distilled water for baby formula, its quality control checks are extremely thorough.

“Filter inspections and change outs are on a strict schedule,” Osmay said. “Ozone levels are checked every hour. Additionally, daily and hourly records of ozone levels and filter changes are mandatory.”

Bay-Bay Water’s distilled water is certified by National Testing Laboratories Ltd., following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Quality Standards 21CFR Section 165.110(b).

“Our distilling process is also carefully monitored and far above average,” Osmay noted before adding, “First the water is softened, then it passes through a 1-micron filter to screen out any microscopic impurities. Only filtered water enters the distiller, and following the distilling process, it is stored in temperature-controlled silos until it is ready for ozone treatment and packaging.”

Water, according to Osmay, is purified by one of three processes: reverse osmosis, distillation, and de-ionization. Bay-Bay relies on the distillation process, which involved boiling, condensing, and steaming to provide the purest result.

“Your baby’s health is our top priority,” Osmay stressed. “At our production facility, the single service bottles arrive wrapped in cling film. Before the pallets of bottles leave the truck, they are visually inspected to ensure no cross contamination of any kind has taken place during transport. The pallets are stored in a secure area. Before each bottle is filled, it enters an enclosed chamber to receive a sanitizing ozone rinse. The purified water used to fill the bottles passes through a UV filter. Bottles are capped in the filler station, not sent open to the next stage of production.”

For more information, please visit www.baybaywater.com/blog and https://www.baybaywater.com/about.

