Barnes & Noble Now Stocking Upbounders® Healthy Screen-free Toddler Toys
Upbounders® puzzles now available at Barnes & Noble: Splash Parks and Ice Cream Cones 24-Piece 2-sided Toddler Puzzle; The Fun Shop Search and Find 72-Piece Puzzle, Birthday Balloons 48-Piece Jumbo Floor Puzzle for Preschoolers
Upbounders® award-winning preschool puzzles and games earn praise for their play value, premium quality, and accessible price point.
Our mission is to provide opportunities for conscious bonding between child and caregiver with screen-free options that are not only fun for kids, but also help them learn and grow.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upbounders®, an elevated toy brand making puzzles, games, and playthings reflecting the joyfully diverse world of today’s kids is now available at Barnes & Noble.
— Kemi Tignor, Founder, Upbounders
Founded in 2018 by a mom on a mission to create healthy and inclusive screen-free playtime options for toddlers, Upbounders® offers a range of unique, high-quality toys that help modern moms cultivate belonging in their homes through play.
“I am thrilled for kids and parents, who may not know about Upbounders® yet, to find our puzzles at Barnes & Noble,” said Kemi Tignor, founder of Upbounders®️. “Our mission is to provide opportunities for conscious bonding between child and caregiver with screen-free options that are not only fun for kids, but also help them learn and grow.”
From award-winning puzzles to board games to flash cards, Upbounders®️ has a range of products that celebrate belonging and self-expression through play. Using highly recognizable scenes, the brand’s original artwork depicts the real-life, joyful world we live in. Each toy is designed to promote healthy development in key areas like fine motor skills, problem-solving, and social-emotional learning.
Barnes and Noble brought in some of the brand’s most popular puzzles. Consumers will find Upbounders® 24-piece 2-sided “Splash Parks and Ice Cream Cones” beginner puzzle, 48-piece “Birthday Balloons" jumbo puzzle, and 72-piece “The Fun Shop Look & See" search and find puzzle for kids, in-store and online at www.barnesandnoble.com. Each of these puzzles is perfect for gifting, and foster screen-free bonding with preschoolers and younger elementary school students.
“We believe that all children benefit from exposure to high-quality, developmentally appropriate toys that accurately reflect their world,” said Tignor. “Our partnership with Barnes & Noble will help us reach even more families and provide screen-free playtime options that are fun, educational, and healthy for little kids.”
To learn more about Upbounders®, visit Upbounders.com and join the conversation on Instagram and LinkedIn.
### END ###
About Upbounders
Founded by a modern mom, Upbounders® puzzles and games cultivate belonging through play. Now available at Barnes & Noble, and retailers like Target, Kohl’s, and Nordstrom, we are making it easier to find quality screen-free toys that represent cultural and ethnic differences accurately, clearly, and with joy! Our award-winning puzzles and games are printed on FSC® certified paper which is sourced in an environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable manner. A small woman-owned, Minority Business Enterprise, find us at a retailer near you: www.upbounders.com/shop. For additional information, visit www.upbounders.com.
Press Office
Upbounders® by Little Likes Kids™
+1 202-810-4947
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram