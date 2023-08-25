The 15 White Coats Secure Over $500K from Genentech for a Monumental Healthcare Initiative
Funding the Future Physicians Initiative and Tethered HBCU Tour Aim to Revolutionize Medical Education for Aspiring Underrepresented Physicians
With Genentech's generous support, our dual initiatives will not only help mitigate the financial pressures these students face, but also provide them with a community, mentorship, and resources.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15 White Coats, a groundbreaking non-profit organization dedicated to promoting diversity in the medical field, proudly announces a substantial investment of over $500,000 from biotechnology giant Genentech. This collaboration is set to bolster two transformative initiatives: the "Funding the Future Physicians Initiative" and the "Tethered HBCU Tour."
— Russell J. Ledet, MD, PhD, MBA
The Funding the Future Physicians Initiative is laser-focused on addressing the financial burdens that often deter promising underrepresented students from pursuing careers in medicine. Through this initiative, The 15 White Coats hopes to support and uplift the next generation of underrepresented physicians, ensuring they receive the education and mentorship they need without the weight of financial strain.
In addition to this, the Tethered HBCU Tour will target historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), bringing valuable resources, workshops, and mentorship directly to Black students. Recognizing the pivotal role HBCUs play in nurturing a large portion of the country's Black professionals, The 15 White Coats aims to connect, inspire, and prepare these students for a future in medicine.
Dr. Russell Ledet, co-founder of The 15 White Coats, stated, "With Genentech's generous support, we're set to usher in a new era for underrepresented medical students. Our dual initiatives will not only help mitigate the financial pressures these students face, but also provide them with a community, mentorship, and resources that will propel them into successful medical careers."
Genentech's investment in these initiatives underscores their commitment to fostering diversity in the healthcare sector. “At Genentech, we invest in bold ideas and innovative solutions that address systemic inequities in science and medicine to advance a more just healthcare system. We focus on efforts that diversify the scientific and medical workforce, advance health equity, and help our communities thrive."
The collaboration between The 15 White Coats and Genentech is a significant step toward achieving diversity in medicine. Both parties invite press and media outlets to delve deeper into this partnership, share the story, and highlight the potential impact on the future of healthcare.
About The 15 White Coats: Co-Founded by Drs. Russell Ledet, Sydney Labat, Rachel Turner, and Mr. Brian Washington, Jr., The 15 White Coats is a dynamic non-profit organization with a mission to increase diversity in the medical field by providing scholarships, mentorship, and support to underrepresented students pursuing medical degrees. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization hopes to pave the way for a more inclusive future in healthcare.
About Genentech: Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion goes beyond the lab, extending into partnerships that make meaningful changes in the broader medical community.
