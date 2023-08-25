MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, August 14, 2023, to Monday, August 21, 2023

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 14, 2023, through Monday, August 21, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 14, 2023

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of V Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-440

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kiayel Willis, of Southeast, DC, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-133-773

A Jiminez Arms, Inc. JAT-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Morris Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-877

A Beretta Gardone 1932-XI 6.5 caliber rifle, a Remington 31 20-gauge shotgun, a Remington R1025 20-gauge shotgun, a H&R 732 .32 caliber handgun, and a Rohm RG10 .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-917

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun, a Lorcin L380 .380 caliber handgun, and a Cobra C22M .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Yul Acklin, of Covington, GA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-134-267

A Springfield XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old DeShawn Brown, of Northeast, DC, for Armed Robbery (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-134-339

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A Ruger .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Bass Circle, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Jerry Hicks, of Laurel, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Burglary Two, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-134-497

A Phoenix Arms Raven .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-583

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-133-624

A Glock 19X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-134-780

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Lane, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Brian Hinkle, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-134-863

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Denver Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Shyheem Penny, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-134-886

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-134-907

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Beck Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Melvin Brown Jr, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-134-934

A Bauer Firearms .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Underwood Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-134-946

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Otis Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-134-996

Thursday, August 17, 2023

A Sig Sauer P365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Michael Plummer, of Stafford, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-135-236

A Smith & Wesson MP50 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Davon Rogers, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-135-472

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 1st Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-135-508

A SCCY CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Alphonso Carter, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-135-570

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nelson Carceres, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-135-612

Friday, August 18, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson 642 .38 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-135-925

A Micro Draco 7.62 caliber handgun and a Mini Draco 7.62 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5200 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Michael Stewart, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device; and 20-year-old Gabriel Craig, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device CCN: 23-135-934

A Ruger SR40C .40 caliber handgun and a H&K VP9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of 1st Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Ivan Holmes, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Southwest, DC, for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-136-045

A Walther PPK/S pellet handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-136-110

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Noel Carter, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession With to Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-136-116

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jihad Jackson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-136-120

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, and a Springfield Armory St Victor rifle were recovered in the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-136-153

A Glock 23 9mm handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-136-219

Saturday, August 19, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Madison Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-136-250

A Glock 43 9mm handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-136-258

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Antone White, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-136-277

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Norinco Blackstar Type 54 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus PT111 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Ronnie St. John, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. CCN: 23-136-288

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-136-598

A Sig Sauer P320 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Latrae Nichols, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License- Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-136-631

A Kahr Arms CM9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Ricardo Blakeney, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter ID Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-136-672

A FNH 57 5.7 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following people was arrested: 23-year-old Thomas Flood, and 24-year-old Michael Briscoe, both of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-136-729

Sunday, August 20, 2023

A Draco 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-136-840

A Shadow MR920 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 63rd Street Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nicholas Ford, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 23-136-894

A Beretta 92G 9mm handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License- Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-137-004

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Kenneth Hall, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-137-103

A Stoeger STR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Norman Morgan, of Brandywine, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-137-168

A Taurus GC-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Keith Baxter, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-137-274

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-137-291

Monday, August 21, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Rasheed Mullins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Obliterated Serial Number, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-137-747

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Briana Milam, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-137-814

A Ceska Zbrojovka 612 12-gauge shotgun and a Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of B Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-137-873

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###