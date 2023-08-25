Resilient Healthcare, Community Hospital Corporation Join Forces to Bring Care Anywhere via their Health at Home Program
This is our biggest joint venture to date, one that will provide tremendous growth for our platform.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Healthcare Corp. has partnered with Community Hospital Consulting, a distinct Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) organization, to extend its Care Anywhere model to patients through its Health at Home Program in more than 40 states in a joint venture called Resilient Community LLC.
— Dr. Jackleen Samuel, founder and CEO of Resilient
Founded by 13 not-for-profit hospitals 27 years ago, CHC specializes in enhancing operations and financial stability for community hospitals and healthcare providers. CHC provides management, consulting, and group purchasing services to community hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide. Specifically, it owns, manages, and consults with hospitals to improve their overall performance.
Dr. Jackleen Samuel, founder and CEO of Resilient, expressed excitement about the collaboration's potential: "This is our biggest joint venture to date, one that will provide tremendous growth for our platform." Jim Kendrick, CHC president and CEO, emphasized the alignment of goals: "What Resilient is doing with its Care Anywhere concept represents where healthcare is going, especially from a patient-focused perspective." This partnership showcases the merging of vision and purpose to revolutionize healthcare delivery nationwide.
Resilient Community plans to scale the Care Anywhere model to rural communities across the country.
Resilient’s latest partnership comes on the heels of dozens of other arrangements that the Dallas-based company consummated over the last couple of years, making it the largest such provider in the State of Texas. That momentum and the affirming reviews from its customers led to discussions with CHC.
“Over nearly three decades, CHC has evolved innovative strategies to help lead and uncover opportunities for improvement to help communities maintain quality healthcare locally,” Kendrick said. “Resilient Healthcare’s platform plays a pivotal role in our efforts to manage financial resources with utmost efficiency. Patients cared for through this type of model receive exceptional quality of care at a lower cost. We know we're early adopters of this model. Now, we just have to promote it, so patients know they have a great alternative to going back and forth to the hospital.”
A decade ago, outpatient knee replacement procedures were almost non-existent. Presently, patients anticipate returning home post-surgery. Kendrick and Samuel both agree that this anticipation extends to the "hospital at home" program. As hospitals increasingly embrace this model, patients will drive this change, anticipating home-based care accessibility.
“As early adopters, CHC is committed to meeting those patient needs and expectations,” Kendrick added.
Adoption is key
“It used to be that if they were sick enough to be in the hospital, then you would be admitted to the hospital,” said Samuel. “That dynamic is changing. Now, if they are stable, we can deliver great care to them in the home. In fact, there are a slew of things we can now do in the home, such as diagnostics, x-rays, EKGs, lab work, and ultrasounds. We can even treat the patients with IV infusions and wound care, including amniotic grafts.”
“Technology is only accelerating that capability,” according to Samuel.
“The newest capability is continuous ECG monitoring. We actually monitor patients 24/7 for 13 different vitals,” Samuel said. “It's integrated into our system and into the hospital's EMR system by way of our integration. So, we can actually diagnose and treat that at home.
“This is especially powerful in rural communities, where the cardiologist may not be available for days. So, you actually speed up the care that's being delivered.”
The Joint Venture Represents a Perfect Marriage
“When we started Resilient, we did so because we saw a gap in healthcare,” Samuel said. “We wanted to care for sicker patients in their homes and manage that transition more appropriately. With the pandemic, we shifted to acute care in the home. Then, really inadvertently, we learned how important this solution could be for rural healthcare and communities, which are traditionally underserved. That’s why CHC represents the perfect marriage because they operate in a lot of those rural communities, and we've developed something that improves access to care.
We’re two organizations trying to address a common problem, and that is the ability to care for more patients in the most cost-effective manner while giving them the best quality outcome and the best deliverable of care. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Kendrick added that the “government’s willingness to reimburse for such care has been a pivotal development.
“Usually, the government goes first, and then the payers follow suit. Then sometimes, the States will be in the way. So, we have a unique alignment right now where all of the major components are in place for this to take off.”
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space, referred to as Health at Home, and includes their H@H+™ (hospital-at-home+), LTAC@H™ (long-term acute care at home), and outpatient at-home programs. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology, Taxi Health™, was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. It has fueled partnerships focusing on health equity, like the one the company announced with MidCoast Health System to launch its Rural Healthcare Initiative earlier this year, bringing acute and outpatient AI-enabled care to rural communities in Texas. That development was featured in McKnight's Long-Term Care News.
About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit http://communityhospitalcorp.com.
