DCCA News RELEASE: Insurance and Bank Assistance Center To Be Held This Weekend

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Insurance Division (DCCA) and the Division of Financial Institutions announced that they have established the Insurance and Banking Assistance Center to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires. The event brings together representatives from the Insurance Division, insurance companies and financial institutions to provide in-person guidance and assistance.

The Center will be held this weekend, Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Whalers Village Parking Lot (2435 Ka’anapali Parkway).

“The Insurance and Banking Assistance Center is another opportunity to connect insurers and insureds to facilitate the claims process so our residents can work towards recovering from this disaster,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito. “DCCA remains committed to helping Maui recover. Staff are also available daily to provide in-person guidance and resources at the FEMA Disaster Resource Center.”

Participants at the Insurance and Bank Assistance Center include:

Allstate

Crum & Forster

DB Insurance

DTRIC Insurance

First Hawaiian Bank

First Insurance

GEICO

Island Insurance

John Mullen & Company

Liberty Mutual

Progressive

RLI Corp

Sedgwick

State Farm Insurance

Zephyr Insurance

Use of the venue was donated by Whalers Village.

For insurance resources and more information on navigating the insurance claims process when dealing with fire and disaster claims, visit https://cca.hawaii.gov/fireclaims.

# # #

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance-related complaints.

Photo: Hawaiʻi Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito (center) and staff provide in-person assistance at the Maui Disaster Resource Center located at UH Maui College.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-7582