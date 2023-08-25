NYSE: HE Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) between February 28, 2019, and August 16, 2023 and suffered losses in excess of $100,000, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 23, 2023. Those NYSE: HE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

Additionally, investors who purchased shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) prior to February 2019 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: HE shares, should also contact the Shareholders Foundation.

On August 24, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: HE against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hawaiian Electric's wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed, that accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company's inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

