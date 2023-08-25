BCM Embarks on Manufacturing 5G Communication Modules and Announces New Automotive Hub in Kulim Techno City

Capturing the Humble Beginnings: An Inside View of BCM's Original Workshop in Prai, Where Assembly Works Marked the Birth of an Industry Leader. A Milestone Celebration: The BCM Team, together with the MSI Leadership Team, Jubilantly Commemorates 30 Years of Partnership, Innovation, and Success Symbolising Growth and Partnership: Chad Wekerma, Corporate VP, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer of MSI, Plants a Bucida Tree, a Living Testament to the Flourishing Relationship Between BCM and MSI

Paving the Way for BCM's Foray into Automotive Components Manufacturing and Accelerating its Focus on Automotive Components and OSAT Business

Our commitment to innovation and sustainability underscores our vision for the next 30 years and more. We strive to empower the path of our sustainable growth and redefine the technological landscape.” — Loh Hock Chiang, Executive Director & CEO of BCM

KEDAH, KULIM, MALAYSIA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCM Electronics Corporation Sdn. Bhd. ("BCM"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurelius Technologies Berhad, celebrated its 30th anniversary at KHTP Sports Complex, marking three decades of transformation and growth. The theme "30 X 30: Honouring Our Past & Empowering Our Future with Sustainable Growth" encapsulated the spirit of the event, but the highlights were the announcements paving the way for BCM's strategic expansion into 5G communication modules and automotive components manufacturing.

Upon its inception on 20 August 1993, operating from a small workshop in Prai and undertaking pure assembly work, BCM has since evolved into a prominent EMS provider, now operating from its 260,357 sq. ft plant at Kulim High-Tech Park (“KHTP”). The 30th-anniversary event served as a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the company's longstanding collaboration with Motorola Solutions Inc. ("MSI"), being the first customer of BCM, and to highlight the future plans of the company. For the past 30 years, BCM partnered with MSI in delivering mission-critical public safety communication devices to MSI’s global supply chain.

BCM took the opportunity to announce it has embarked on manufacturing 5G communication modules with applications in IOT and automotive components, marking its foray into the new automotive industry sector. In addition, BCM has set plans to construct an additional plant in 2024 at the recently acquired 301,874 sq. ft industrial land located at Kulim Techno City within the vicinity of KHTP. This new facility will become an Automotive Hub for BCM, aligning with the company's strategic plans to accelerate its focus on automotive components manufacturing and to develop its OSAT business.

Alongside these exciting updates, BCM also highlighted its commitment to sustainability with the announcement of a roadmap towards Net Zero by 2050. Initiatives include the installation of charging stations for hybrid and electric vehicles and the implementation of 1.95MWac rooftop solar at the existing BCM plant by October 2023, targeting a 30% substitution of production electricity consumption with solar power.

Loh Hock Chiang, Executive Director & CEO of BCM, shared his vision, stating, “As we honour our storied past and look toward an exciting future, let us remember the core values that have driven our success: trust, integrity, and respect. These principles will guide us as we forge new paths in 5G technology and automotive components manufacturing.”

Chad Werkema, Corporate Vice President, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer of Motorola Solutions Inc., added, “MSI recognizes the 30 years of partnership with BCM, and BCM will continue to be a key strategic partner to MSI.”