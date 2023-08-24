Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,574 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: “As California Fires Worsen, Can AI Come to the Rescue?”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: No other jurisdiction in the world comes close to California’s use of technology and innovation – including AI – to fight fires.

SACRAMENTO – Short answer: yes.

California is leveraging technologies like AI to fight fires faster and smarter, saving countless lives and communities from destruction.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, CAL FIRE recently launched a pilot program that uses AI to monitor live camera feeds and issues alerts if anomalies are detected. Already, the program has successfully alerted CAL FIRE to 77 fires before any 911 calls were made.

This program is made possible by record investments by Governor Newsom and the Legislature in wildfire prevention and response totaling $2.8 billion.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

As California Fires Worsen, Can AI Come to the Rescue?

By Hayley Smith

Los Angeles Times

Just before 3 a.m. one night this month, Scott Slumpff was awakened by the ding of a text message.

“An ALERTCalifornia anomaly has been confirmed in your area of interest,” the message said.

Slumpff, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, sprang into action. The message meant the agency’s new artificial intelligence system had identified signs of a wildfire with a remote mountaintop camera in San Diego County.

Within minutes, crews were dispatched to the burgeoning blaze on Mount Laguna — squelching it before it grew any larger than a 10-foot-by-10-foot spot.

Without the alert, “we wouldn’t have even known about the fire until the next morning, when people are out and about seeing smoke,” Slumpff said. “We probably would have been looking at hundreds of acres rather than a small spot.”

The rapid response was part of a new AI pilot project operated by Cal Fire in partnership with UC San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia system, which maintains 1,039 high-definition cameras in strategic locations throughout the state.

The AI constantly monitors the camera feeds in search of anomalies such as smoke, and alerts Cal Fire when it detects something. A red box highlights the anomaly on a screen, allowing officials to quickly verify and respond.

The project rolled out just two months ago to six Cal Fire emergency command centers in the state. But the proof of concept has already been so successful — correctly identifying 77 fires before any 911 calls were logged — that it will soon roll out to all 21 centers.

“The success of this project is the fires you never hear about,” said Phillip SeLegue, staff chief of fire intelligence with Cal Fire.

Read more here.

You just read:

ICYMI: “As California Fires Worsen, Can AI Come to the Rescue?”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more