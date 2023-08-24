Connect Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, China, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Connect Biopharma’s management team will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Company presentation

Date and time: Available on-demand Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00am ET

Location: New York, New York and Virtual

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/8cd1d669-b702-43ce-98ef-fce592399698

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: September 26 - 28, 2023

Location: New York, New York

The Connect Biopharma management team will host one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings. Links to access company presentation for select events, when available, will be posted to Connect Biopharma’s website on the Presentations & Events page of the Investors section.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and deep knowledge of the drug discovery industry to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, rademikibart (formerly known as CBP-201), is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. The Company’s second product candidate, icanbelimod, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptors and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

tim@lifesciadvisors.com