Bowhunters can sharpen skills ahead of archery season with Bowhunting Warmup class at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range Sept. 5

DEFIANCE, Mo. — The math is simple, hunters who hunt by bow have a lot more chances to bag a deer than firearms hunters do. Missouri’s bowhunting season spans an entire four months, from Sept. 15 to Nov. 10 and Nov. 22- Jan. 15, 2024.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a class to help bow hunters sharpen their skills and get back out into the woods again. Bowhunting Warmup will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The program is free and open to ages 15 and up.

The class will help attendees prepare for the upcoming archery season by providing an opportunity to work with staff on shooting techniques.

“Being prepared for bow season includes practicing with the equipment you will be using in the field in order to be ready for the proper shot placement when the opportunity arrives,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

Busch Shooting Range staff will set up different scenarios to help archers practice for archery deer season. These include shooting at targets from elevated positions, and shooting from a blind, plus other shooting scenarios that may occur while bowhunting.

MDC will not be providing bows or arrows for this program so that hunters can practice with the same equipment they will be hunting with. Attendees must bring their own bows and arrows. All arrows must be tipped in field points only; no broadheads will be permitted for the class. Those age 15-16 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Bowhunter Warmup is a free program; however, pre-registration online is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sE.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

