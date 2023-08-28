Mega Logistic is Awarded Superior Rating from AIB International at California Facility

Food Grade Warehouse receives near perfect score in GMP Inspection

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3PL Company Mega Logistic Inc. has announced that they earned a Superior Rating score of 990 out of 1000 resulting from its first AIB Food Distribution GMP Inspection at their 325,000 square feet ambient facility.

Mega Logistic Inc., a family-owned Logistics and Warehouse Storage company, has always prided itself on meeting GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and meeting whatever standards and compliance their customers require. Requesting an AIB International Inspection as a Food Distributor was the obvious next step before servicing enterprise Food companies.

"We are determined to uphold the highest standards within our warehouse operations and our AIB Superior rating validates our dedication to best practices and commitment to compliance throughout the year for our customers," says Michael Wong, Mega Logistic Inc’s General Manager.

AIB International Food Safety Audits are conducted annually with GMP Distributors and Warehouses worldwide; based on widely recognized consolidated standards. AIB International has conducted audits in over 100 countries, for all size businesses, for over 60 years.

Mega Logistic Inc, started up as a Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and Storage Warehouse in 2019 as an extension of their already established 40-year-old women’s shoes retail business: East Lion Corporation/Qupid. Owner/CEO James Kuo (with his extended family) brings decades of logistics and warehouse experience in importing, inventory control and order fulfillment to the retail industry.

Mega Logistic Inc currently offers a variety of standard 3PL and flexible customized services to accommodate their customers: freight forwarders, other 3PL & 4PLs, business-to-business manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, packaging, brand clothing, Amazon FBA and e-commerce.

Both of the Kuo family-owned and operated companies believe in the same philosophy: A strong vendor partner network paired up with a high performing dedicated internal team and transparent systems make all the difference – especially during challenging times like the 2020 Covid lockdown. Now that Mega Logistic Inc has earned a 3rd Party Audited stamp of approval from AIB International, Mega Logistic Inc is excited and ready to service more accounts in their newest focus market: the Food & Beverage Industry.

More information on Mega Logistic Inc can be found on their website at www.megalogisticinc.com