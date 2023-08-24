Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,580 in the last 365 days.

Results of retail sales survey for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the value of retail sales increased by 64.3% year-on-year to MOP21.58 billion in the second quarter of 2023. After removing the effect of price changes, the sales volume index rose by 59.3% year-on-year.

Sales value of Chinese Food Products surged by 406.8% year-on-year, and the sales values of Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (+106.8%), Department Stores (+105.2%), Adults’ Clothing (+95.6%) and Leather Goods (+91.3%) also recorded growth; on the other hand, the sales values of Communication Equipment (-25.8%) and Supermarkets (-4.1%) decreased. In terms of sales volume index, the indices of Chinese Food Products (+383.1%), Department Stores (+98.3%) and Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (+95.4%) grew notably year-on-year, while the indices of Communication Equipment (-22.8%) and Supermarkets (-6.5%) dropped. For the first half of 2023, the value of retail sales went up by 43.9% year-on-year to MOP45.63 billion and the sales volume index rose by 41.2%.

Value of retail sales in the second quarter of 2023 dipped by 10.2% as compared with the revised figure (MOP24.04 billion) in the first quarter. Sales values of Communication Equipment, Leather Goods and Adults’ Clothing declined by 45.4%, 14.2% and 13.5% respectively, whereas the sales values of Chinese Food Products and Automotive Fuels grew by 10.5% and 9.1%. The sales volume index fell by 14.3% quarter-to-quarter, with the indices of Communication Equipment (-44.7%), Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (-18.9%) and Adults’ Clothing (-18.1%) showing marked decreases; meanwhile, the indices of Automotive Fuels (+9.5%) and Chinese Food Products (+8.7%) increased significantly.

In respect of retailers’ comments, 48.2% of the retailers anticipated a year-on-year decrease in sales volume in the third quarter of 2023, 38.4% expected the sales volume to stay stable and 13.4% forecasted an increase. Meanwhile, 78.7% of the retailers predicted that the retail prices would remain steady year-on-year in the third quarter, 12.1% foresaw a decrease and 9.2% expected an increase. As compared with the second quarter of 2023, about 47.4% of the retailers envisaged sluggish business in the third quarter, 42.0% expected stable performance and 10.6% anticipated a favourable outlook.

You just read:

Results of retail sales survey for the 2nd quarter of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more