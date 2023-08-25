SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Yepp for Innovative Fan Engagement Software Solutions

SCCG Partners with YEPP for Fan Engagement Solutions

SCCG Management is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Yepp, the innovative software solutions provider at the forefront of fan engagement.

Yepp's commitment to reimagining how sports enthusiasts connect with content perfectly aligns with our vision. As partners, we're set to redefine the realms of sports engagement.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a top advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Yepp, the innovative software solutions provider at the forefront of fan engagement. Yepp’s solutions help increase fan engagement, generate new revenue opportunities, and deliver valuable data insights. In collaboration, SCCG and Yepp are set to redefine how sports brands connect with their fans, offering white-labeled solutions and unmatched experiences to platforms across the globe.

Cosma Wolkonsky, CEO of Yepp, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are extremely enthusiastic about our partnership with SCCG. Partnering with such an established key player in the sports industry marks an important milestone in our company and further supports our common vision of enhancing fan engagement for millions of sports fans worldwide. We are looking forward to adding tangible value to sports brands on a global scale, helping them engage their audiences through innovative and exciting white-labeled solutions for all of their digital properties while generating new revenue streams for our customers."

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG, reciprocated the enthusiasm: "In today's dynamic digital world, being innovative is not just an advantage; it's essential. Our alliance with Yepp signifies SCCG's unwavering dedication to delivering best-in-class fan engagement experiences. Yepp's commitment to reimagining how sports enthusiasts connect with content perfectly aligns with our vision. As partners, we're set to redefine the realms of sports engagement."

SCCG Management, with its robust ecosystem deeply rooted in the gaming industry, is perfectly positioned to amplify the global distribution of Yepp and its innovative fan engagement solutions. By leveraging its extensive network, which spans from sports teams to leagues and other pivotal entities in the gaming sector, SCCG intends to harness its unparalleled expertise and connections to ensure Yepp's offerings resonate and reach audiences worldwide.

ABOUT YEPP

Yepp, via its software-as-a-service solutions, is leading a new wave of fan engagement by enhancing the way in which sport fans engage with sports content and socially interact on their favourite sport events as a community. We partner with key stakeholders within the live sports sector and offer our B2B partners our white-labeled fan engagement features, ready to implement in all their digital properties, allowing them to engage their audience like never before while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

http://www.yepp.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

