Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,601 in the last 365 days.

eFiling is Coming to Mecklenburg County Courts: Training Dates Announced for Attorneys and Judicial Partners

As part of North Carolina’s eCourts initiative, a new eFiling system, known as File & Serve, allows attorneys and other members of the public to submit documents and case filings online.

This new capability will launch on October 9, 2023 in Mecklenburg County. Attorneys filing cases in Mecklenburg County will be required to do so via File & Serve beginning October 9.

File & Serve Training for Attorneys

In anticipation of File & Serve, the NCAOC has scheduled training sessions for Mecklenburg County. These training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts websiteSessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney may attend any session.

The File & Serve Training sessions for attorneys are scheduled as follows:

For Criminal Attorneys

Virtual

  • August 29, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
  • September 6, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • September 11, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • September 15, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
  • September 18, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

In-Person
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown
201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

  • September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • September 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • September 26, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • September 27, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

For Civil Attorneys

Virtual

  • August 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • September 6, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
  • September 11, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • September 15, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • September 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In-Person
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown
201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

  • September 21, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • September 25, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • September 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • September 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

REGISTER for Training

File & Serve Training for Judicial Partners

In anticipation of File & Serve, the NCAOC has scheduled training sessions for judicial partners in Mecklenburg County. These partners include probation officers, hospital filers, and Guardian ad Litem filers. These training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. Sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though anyone may attend any session.

Registration for trainings can be found hereThe File & Serve Training sessions for judicial partners are scheduled as follows:

Criminal Judicial Partners, including Probation Officers

Virtual Sessions

  • August 30, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
  • September 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • September 29, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

In-Person
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown
201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

  • September 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • September 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Civil Judicial Partners, including Hospital Filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services

Virtual Sessions

  • August 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • September 12, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
  • September 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In-Person
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown
201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

  • September 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • September 28, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

REGISTER for Training

If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.

You just read:

eFiling is Coming to Mecklenburg County Courts: Training Dates Announced for Attorneys and Judicial Partners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more