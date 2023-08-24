eFiling is Coming to Mecklenburg County Courts: Training Dates Announced for Attorneys and Judicial Partners

As part of North Carolina’s eCourts initiative, a new eFiling system, known as File & Serve, allows attorneys and other members of the public to submit documents and case filings online.

This new capability will launch on October 9, 2023 in Mecklenburg County. Attorneys filing cases in Mecklenburg County will be required to do so via File & Serve beginning October 9.

File & Serve Training for Attorneys

In anticipation of File & Serve, the NCAOC has scheduled training sessions for Mecklenburg County. These training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. Sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though any attorney may attend any session.

The File & Serve Training sessions for attorneys are scheduled as follows:

For Criminal Attorneys

Virtual

August 29, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

September 6, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

September 11, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

September 15, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

September 18, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

In-Person

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown

201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

September 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

September 26, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

September 27, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

For Civil Attorneys

Virtual

August 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

September 6, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

September 11, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

September 15, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

September 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In-Person

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown

201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

September 21, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

September 25, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

September 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

September 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

REGISTER for Training

File & Serve Training for Judicial Partners

In anticipation of File & Serve, the NCAOC has scheduled training sessions for judicial partners in Mecklenburg County. These partners include probation officers, hospital filers, and Guardian ad Litem filers. These training sessions will be offered both virtually and in-person. On-demand training is also available on the eCourts website. Sessions are tailored to either civil or criminal types of filings, though anyone may attend any session.

Registration for trainings can be found here. The File & Serve Training sessions for judicial partners are scheduled as follows:

Criminal Judicial Partners, including Probation Officers

Virtual Sessions

August 30, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

September 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

September 29, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

In-Person

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown

201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

September 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

September 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Civil Judicial Partners, including Hospital Filers, Guardian ad Litem, DSS, JSS, and DV Victim Services

Virtual Sessions

August 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

September 12, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

September 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

In-Person

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Charlotte Uptown

201 S McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204

September 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

September 28, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

REGISTER for Training

If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.