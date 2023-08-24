NCSBN Elects National Leadership and Considers New Business with its Members at its 2023 Annual Meeting

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN met in Chicago Aug. 16-18, 2023, to consider pertinent association business with its members.



NCSBN Board of Directors President Jay Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE, executive director, Virginia Board of Nursing, noted, “In 2023 NCSBN celebrated its 45th Anniversary. Its rich history is chronicled in our updated interactive timeline. At this year’s Annual Meeting, we honored our founders and the significant accomplishments of the last five years and also had an opportunity to recognize nurse regulatory boards and individuals, including our departing CEO David Benton.”

Significant actions approved include:

Approved the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Nova Scotia College of Nursing as Exam User Members of NCSBN.

Approved the use of remote testing and artificial intelligence (AI) security technology by NCSBN Exams.

Additionally, the Delegate Assembly (DA) debated the need to make rapid progress in advancing the adoption of the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) Compact. Delegates noted that APRNs are eager to see the compact enacted and after reaffirming the advantages of the compact in increasing access to safe patient services and facilitating the use of new technologies particularly in remote and rural areas, the DA overwhelming voted in support of the existing compact.

“These DA actions will enhance public protection nationally and internationally, preparing NCSBN for the future,” commented Douglas. “As it has been since the inception of our organization, the determination, grit, collective wisdom, innovation and sound decision making of our members lights the way forward.”

Additional actions taken by the DA include the following:

Elections to the Board of Directors:

Treasurer, Lori Scheidt, MBA-HCM, executive director, Missouri State Board of Nursing

Area I Director, Danette Schloeder, DNP, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, board chair, Alaska Board of Nursing

Area II Director, Sue Ann Painter, DNP, RN, executive director, West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses

Area III Director, Jose Delfin D. Castillo III, PhD, MSNA, APRN, CRNA, board chair, Florida Board of Nursing

Area IV Director, Barbara Blozen, EdD, MA, RN, BC CNL, board president, New Jersey Board of Nursing

NCSBN delegates also elected members of the Leadership Succession Committee:

Area I Member, Cathy Dinauer, MSN, RN, FRE, executive director, Nevada State Board of Nursing

Area III Member, Janice Hooper, PhD, RN, FRE, CNE, FAAN, ANEF, lead nursing consultant for education, Texas Board of Nursing

About NCSBN



Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are seven exam user members and 23 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

