Governor Abbott Announces Purple Star Campus Designations For 150 Texas Schools

August 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that 150 Texas public schools have been awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2023-2024 school year. Established by Governor Abbott in 2019, the Purple Star Campus Designation program recognizes Texas public schools for their exceptional commitment to supporting and meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families.

“Texas proudly supports the brave men and women of our U.S. military and their families—and that includes the nearly 200,000 military-connected students attending public schools across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “I signed a law in 2019 establishing the Purple Star Campus Designation program to encourage Texas public schools to expand resources and tools available on their campuses to help them meet the unique educational needs of military-connected students and their families. Together, we are giving back to our brave military families and paving the way for a brighter future for all Texas students.”

“We recognize the challenges military-connected students often face when transitioning schools, and by fostering an environment that embraces their unique experiences, these schools are creating a nurturing atmosphere where every individual student can thrive,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “Campuses with a Purple Star Designation let military families know that they are dedicated to providing the best quality educational experience for their children while in Texas public schools.”

To receive the Purple Star Campus Designation, schools must designate a campus-based military liaison, create and maintain an easily accessible webpage that includes information for military-connected students and their families, institute a campus transition program for military-connected students, and support a military family assistance initiative. All Texas public schools are eligible to receive a Purple Star Campus Designation, regardless of their military-connected student population size. Applications for the designation are accepted annually.

View the list of 2023-2024 Purple Star Campus Designees here.