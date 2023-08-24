Submit Release
Nixa native starts duties as MDC's Christian County conservation agent Sept. 1

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Alex Walker may be new to the job of Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agent in Christian County, but he knows his new area well.

Walker, a native of Nixa and a graduate of Nixa High School, assumes his new conservation agent duties in Christian County Sept. 1. He will work alongside fellow Christian County conservation agent – and fellow Christian County native – Makayla Leppert. Leppert is a native of Ozark.

Prior to his current position, Walker was MDC’s Clay County conservation agent for three years. Prior to that, he worked as an hourly at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

“I am excited to come back to Christian County because I grew up there and it will always be my home,” Walker said. He graduated from Missouri State University in 2018 and from MDC’s Conservation Agent Academy in 2019.

Walker can be reached at 417-840-4526 and Leppert can be reached at 417-880-4952. People are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.

