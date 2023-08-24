JOANN to Hire More Than 5,000 Team Members to Help Customers Create a Handmade Holiday

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, is kicking off the holiday season with a national hiring event in all stores, as it aims to hire more than 5,000 new Team Members. Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2, from 10-6pm local time, all who are interested are invited to apply to a variety of part-time positions.



Benefits of joining the company – named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers for 2023 – include a 30% Team Member discount, flexible work scheduling and an inclusive and inspiring work environment. The iconic retailer has also been ranked by Newsweek as a Top Workplace for Women and Diversity this year.

“We are excited to expand our JOANN store teams and continue building deep relationships with the communities we serve,” said Joe Thibault, Senior Vice President of Stores. “During this special time of year, we are as inspired as ever to see what our customers create and to help them achieve their crafting goals. Whether they are looking to dress up their homes, create items to give to charity, to design a bespoke party outfit, or personalize a holiday gift, JOANN is happy to serve as a one-stop destination for the season.”

In addition to the 30% discount, new JOANN Team Members will receive training and development, opportunities to give back to their local community, access to savings and legal plans, free mental health resources, and more.

To see all available positions, visit joann.com/careers. For more information on JOANN and its commitment to its Team Members, Customers and Communities, visit joann.com/about-us.

For 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include 831 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

