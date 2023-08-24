Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,588 in the last 365 days.

NeuroPace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

- Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference -

- Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference -

- Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference -

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Management will host 1x1 meetings at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Everett, MA.
  • Joel Becker, CEO, and Rebecca Kuhn, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat discussion and host 1x1 meetings at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 9:30 AM ET on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in New York, NY.
  • Management will host 1x1 meetings at the Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in New York, NY

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NeuroPace to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more