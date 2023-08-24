Tyson Foods To Participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Submit Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on September 7th, 2023. The fireside chat with John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Brady Stewart, Group President Fresh Meats, will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live audio webcast.

The webcast link, replay, and other information can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466
Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401
