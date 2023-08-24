Fish and Game continues to make positive strides with chronic big game depredations

Consistent efforts by Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily standing corn, throughout the Magic Valley.

Elk depredation

During the summer of 2023, most depredation actions are occurring in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine, Cassia and Lincoln counties, with elk causing the majority of crop damages. In many situations, depredations are occurring on irrigated crop lands that border public rangelands.

As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which complicates Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages.

Over the past decade one of the most common depredation complaints Fish and Game receives is elk in standing corn. Elk typically take shelter in corn fields and are rarely available to hunters since they are using the standing corn as shelter and only leave the fields during nighttime hours, leaving an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers. Biologists have found that efforts to drive elk out of standing corn fields are virtually impossible since elk will just move into another part of the field, often resulting in additional crop damage.