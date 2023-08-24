Royalton Barracks / Non-Suspicious Death / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2004016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/24/2023 11:22 A.M

STREET: N/A

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 north, mm 27.8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert M. Worthington

AGE: 82

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Punta Gorda, FL

PASSENGER: Deborah J. Worthington

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Punta Gorda, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Yes

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/24/2023 at approximately 11:22 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 27.8 in the town of Randolph. The operator was identified as Robert Worthington (82 of Punta Gorda, FL) who was later determined deceased. During the investigation, VSP Troopers determined that the vehicle had veered off the roadway due to a medical event, then into several trees beyond the shoulder of the roadway. EMS and Fire Rescue responded, as well as the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team by helicopter. A passenger sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Dartmouth Medical Center. The crash is still under active investigation at this time.