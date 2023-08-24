Royalton Barracks / Non-Suspicious Death / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2004016
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/24/2023 11:22 A.M
STREET: N/A
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 north, mm 27.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert M. Worthington
AGE: 82
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Punta Gorda, FL
PASSENGER: Deborah J. Worthington
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Punta Gorda, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonata
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Yes
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/24/2023 at approximately 11:22 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 27.8 in the town of Randolph. The operator was identified as Robert Worthington (82 of Punta Gorda, FL) who was later determined deceased. During the investigation, VSP Troopers determined that the vehicle had veered off the roadway due to a medical event, then into several trees beyond the shoulder of the roadway. EMS and Fire Rescue responded, as well as the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team by helicopter. A passenger sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Dartmouth Medical Center. The crash is still under active investigation at this time.