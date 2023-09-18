New Middle-Grade Fantasy Shines Spotlight on Armenian Myth
TALES OF THE MYTHS by Nara Ekhsigian
The heroine and the humor set this book apart… I learned a lot about Armenian mythology, and the book is filled with fascinating world-building, suspense, and action.”UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lightning Thief meets Kate O’Hearn’s Pegasus series in Tales of the Myths, the first book in a new middle-grade fantasy series written by author Nara Ekhsigian. In a decade where tales of children discovering new worlds a la Harry Potter and The Lightning Thief have seen incredible success, this new book, based on the untapped world of Armenian myth, is sure to resonate with young readers everywhere.
— Amazon reviewer
The tale follows thirteen-year-old April, who must take on a perilous quest to save her beloved dog, Teddy. It all begins when a demon messenger appears in April’s backyard, proving to her that the Armenian myths she so casually dismissed as fairy tales are, in fact, true and that Teddy was once a dog-god known as the Aralez. Despite his divinity, however, Teddy is dying. If he fades away, Teddy and the Armenian gods will become constellations that decorate the night sky for eternity.
To save Teddy and the gods, April must first find a clue leading to a mysterious object only known as the power of the gods. However, April cannot find the clue without the help of Caelestis, the demigod of light and truth. Caelestis, April, and Teddy must team up to journey into the Underworld to find the clues while evading a demon king who is also pursuing the power of the gods. Can April save Teddy and the gods before they are conquered by the ravages of time?
Not only is Ekhsigian’s narrative immediately engaging and unpredictable, the humor she infuses into it does an excellent job tailoring the novels to young readers. Serious themes of responsibility and expectation are given levity with the endearing humor weaved into the story, making for the perfect adventure.
Filled with action, suspense, emotion and light-heartedness, Tales of the Myths will feel right at home for fans of Percy Jackson and Harry Potter, while simultaneously introducing readers to Armenian mythology. This new addition to the pantheon of mythological fantasy will have readers thinking long after they close the last page.
“The heroine and the humor set this book apart… I learned a lot about Armenian mythology, and the book is filled with fascinating world-building, suspense, and action.” —Amazon reviewer
“For starters, my copies arrived a day early! I loved this book! The author did a great job creating interesting characters and an amazing story. I couldn't stop reading and would definitely recommend this book to others.” —Amazon reviewer
“This book is perfect for middle school audiences that loved Rick Riordan's books. I can't wait for the next book!” —Amazon reviewer
Tales of the Myths is available for purchase on Amazon.
About the author:
Nara Ekhsigian (also Nara E.) loves to write fantasy, create bookmarks, design, and read. She is always reading a fantasy book. In her blog, she writes original short stories. She also has three self-published non-fiction books. Now, having discovered her love for fantasy and mythology, she writes fantasy stories as much as possible. Her Instagram is @narabook11. Visit at https://narabooks.wixsite.com/nara-e.
Nara Ekhsigian
Nara Ekhsigian, Author
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram