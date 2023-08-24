[04/16/2021] Update: This product has been recalled by Nuri Trading LLC. See the company’s press release for more information on the recall. This product was sold by Nuri Trading LLC via Amazon fulfillment. See FDA’s press release for additional information.

[12-17-2020] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Thumbs Up 7 Black 25K, a product promoted and sold for sexual enhancement on various websites and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Thumbs Up 7 Black 25K purchased from Amazon.com contains tadalafil, the active ingredient in Cialis, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Cialis is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.

Health care professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of a growing trend of dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drugs and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

