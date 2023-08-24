Entrepreneurship and Health Resources will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, August 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council, Martha Jiménez, program manager at the Maryland Women’s Business Center, and Dr. César Palacios, executive director at Proyecto Salud Clinic. The show will air on Friday, August 25 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The show will begin with a discussion about the Maryland Women’s Business Center, formerly known as the Rockville Women’s Business Center. The nonprofit's mission is to help businesses grow and expand by providing funding sources, a wide range of highly interactive courses, business counseling and more. The nonprofit helps 1,500 people annually gain the skills and connections necessary to navigate entrepreneurship, become self-efficacy, build their confidence and succeed.

The second half of the show will conclude with information about Proyecto Salud Clinic, a community health center that provides comprehensive, coordinated and patient-centered compassionate care. Dr. Palacios will discuss the services offered to patients with or without health insurance coverage, which include primary adult healthcare, gynecology clinical sessions, behavioral health, health education, laboratory services and medications. Proyecto Salud Clinic has two locations in Wheaton and Olney. For more information and hours of operations, click here.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

